Guthrie 'feeling refreshed' after Livi move

After a successful stint in India, new Livingston striker Kurtis Guthrie is relishing his return to British football.

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals in 18 games with RoundGlass Punjab last term before signing a deal with the West Lothian club last month - a move that has the former Bradford striker "feeling refreshed".

"Playing in England, I lost a bit of love for the game," Guthrie said. "So I wanted to go somewhere and challenge myself and relight my fire.

"It was a culture change going to India but I've always been somebody who wants to embrace different challenges, go to different places and make the most of my time playing football.

"I want to work hard [here], I want to attack balls and put my head in where it hurts, and hopefully I can get a few goals."