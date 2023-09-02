Simon Stone, BBC Sport

He can't, can he?

Erling Haaland's stunning 52-goal introduction to English football last season earned him a series of major individual awards.

Last week alone he pocketed the PFA and UEFA Player of the Year prizes.

It was clearly a phenomenal effort but one few thought he would repeat given how far clear he was of any other recent scoring effort.

Yet, here he is, with six in four Premier League games, just as he was last season. His first hat-trick of the campaign came when he didn't play particularly well.

It does make you wonder where it will end. On this evidence, few will argue against him hitting the half century again.