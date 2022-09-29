The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows.

The research, conducted by insurance broker Howden, also found injuries cost clubs in Europe a total of £513.23m - up by 29% on the previous season.

Chelsea suffered 97 injuries while Manchester United came in second with 81 in the Premier League.

English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss through injuries to players, at £184.6m.

Y﻿ou can read more on the story here