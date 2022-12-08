Brighton's left-side conundrum

Former Brighton striker Warren Aspinall says Pervis Estupinan is the right man to play at left-back for the Seagulls.

The Ecuador international, who was knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup, started there in Brighton's last Premier League game against Aston Villa.

"I think you have to go with Pervis he has done very well. An out and out defender," Aspinall told the Albion Unlimited podcast.

"I think [Kaoru] Mitoma is better as a wide player as a winger coming on to impact the game. Especially at the moment as we don't know what he can do playing in a five at the back.

"But we know when he has come on as a wide player he has changed games. That is what you need - be ready for when called upon.

"Leandro [Trossard] has done that and we know what he can do in that role. It is a headache for the manager but a good headache."

