Following the news that Julen Lopetegui's Wolves future was in doubt, we asked for your thoughts.

Here are some comments:

Tim: He was obviously told a different story by Fosun when appointed. Kept his side of the deal and kept Wolves up and now he must feel he’s been taken for a ride as initial promises have been retracted.

Jeremy: While I really hope Julen will stay, I could understand it if he chose to leave rather than struggle within financial restraints. It however is a pity that Wolves spent six years trying to land Julen and he could leave only six months after being appointed boss.

Chris: The number of fans on socials claiming we'll be fine if Lopetegui leaves concerns me. If he does, it shows there are serious issues with the club and that will impact on his replacement too. We can't risk making a Bruno-Lage-style appointment, a yes man who will be content with the squad we have. If Julen Lopetegui leaves, I think we're doomed.

Richard: I had a sense that we had to do much convincing to get Julen to come in the first place. Sensible transfer dealings could still allow him to build a team he wants. We spent big last summer and that didn’t work out. I would like him to stay but if he can’t work under these conditions then I would say thanks, goodbye, and then appoint Potter.

Andy: If these reports are true then it has quickly diminished any hope for a more positive season next year. It’s even more frustrating that we’re in this position by buying players who haven’t been good enough. Recruitment really has gone downhill since we lost Jota/Doherty, and it’s been a steady decline ever since.

