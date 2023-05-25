What was Leicester's most memorable final day?

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

In a weird way it was the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in our Premier League winning season.

The result didn't matter as we where already crowned Champions at home against Everton, a day I will never forget and will cherish for life, but ending it at Chelsea, the team that beat Spurs that season to crown us the Premier League, it was just a non-stop party from everyone.

The fans all around the world coming together, and also everyone else (apart from Spurs and Arsenal no doubt!) to celebrate the 5000-1 Premier League winners, with a team of so-called "rejects".

Everyone was celebrating around Leicester and the King Power. Even though it was an away match everyone was out in blue celebrating!