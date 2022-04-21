Erik ten Hag says he is "absolutely determined" to succeed at Manchester United.

The 52-year-old will take charge at Old Trafford from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," he said.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”