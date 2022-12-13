Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

At the time of writing, Jurgen Klopp has spent more time as manager of Liverpool than he did as manager of Borussia Dortmund, and is one month shy of matching his tenure at Mainz 05.

To the average Premier League fan, that would feel a natural progression given how many ups and downs he has brought to English football during his seven-year-plus stint - no doubt their opinions have changed, for better or worse, throughout that time.

Before that he was the universally popular manager of Borussia Dortmund, the ideal team for the football hipster with a progressive manager at the helm, attacking football on the pitch and a team of young, exciting players.

However, he put in the hard yards to win over his own fans there. In episode one of The Anfield Wrap’s JÜRGEN documentary,, external Dortmund-based journalist Markus Bark revealed that BVB followers were confused by their new boss’s declaration of his intention to play “full-throttle football”.

Fast forward to May 2015, and those same supporters will have had no doubts about what that meant and about Klopp’s ability as a manager. It’s the same process he had to tackle at Mainz, from being a first-time coach in the second division in 2001 to taking them on a historic European run in 2005.

Converting doubters to believers is just what he does. He can inject belief and identity into a place like no other manager in world football. Take one look around Liverpool now and it’s a far cry from the fractured place he walked into.

Success can unite, but it takes something extra to be universally adored. That's Klopp's legacy wherever he's been.