Steven Bergwijn has bid farewell to Spurs fans after his return to Ajax was confirmed.

The winger posted a video on Instagram with the caption: "Dear Spurs fans, thank you for all the great moments and memories. It was an honour to have been part of this beautiful club. All the best. COYS."

How would you rate Bergwijn's time at Spurs? Was he given a fair chance? Have your say here