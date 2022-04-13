Moyes on Zouma's fitness, Rice at centre-half and a 'great chance'

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa League quarter-final second leg in Lyon on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • On Kurt Zouma's fitness, Moyes said: "We're still getting him checked fully and assessing it so I couldn't give you an answer on timescale, but he's not with us today."

  • Moyes declined to divulge any further team news, saying simply "we'll need to wait and see how we are tomorrow". He did, however, admit that using Declan Rice at centre-half was an option to "consider".

  • He said the Hammers have a "great chance" of progressing to the semi-finals, adding: "If you'd have given me this, I'd have taken that off you all day long."

  • On the prospect of penalties, Moyes said "it's important to be prepared for everything" but that "it's not the script I've got in my head".

  • Moyes said he was expecting a similar test from Lyon to the first leg, but reiterated that "we had our moments as well".

  • He described the match as "a great occasion" and said West Ham would have to show their quality if they wanted to progress.