Moyes on Zouma's fitness, Rice at centre-half and a 'great chance'
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa League quarter-final second leg in Lyon on Thursday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On Kurt Zouma's fitness, Moyes said: "We're still getting him checked fully and assessing it so I couldn't give you an answer on timescale, but he's not with us today."
Moyes declined to divulge any further team news, saying simply "we'll need to wait and see how we are tomorrow". He did, however, admit that using Declan Rice at centre-half was an option to "consider".
He said the Hammers have a "great chance" of progressing to the semi-finals, adding: "If you'd have given me this, I'd have taken that off you all day long."
On the prospect of penalties, Moyes said "it's important to be prepared for everything" but that "it's not the script I've got in my head".
Moyes said he was expecting a similar test from Lyon to the first leg, but reiterated that "we had our moments as well".
He described the match as "a great occasion" and said West Ham would have to show their quality if they wanted to progress.