Manchester City are likely to play someone out of position at right-back in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid.

While Joao Cancelo is suspended, Kyle Walker and John Stones are unlikely to recover from recent injuries in time.

Speaking before the game, BBC Radio 5 Live's chief football correspondent John Murray said: "In the portion of training that was open to the media, Kyle Walker and John Stones were not involved.

"So the likelihood on the basis of that is you would think that neither of them will be involved and it looks as though someone is going to have to play out of position at right-back.

"Whether that’s Oleksandr Zinchenko or whether it’s Nathan Ake, or whether he has something else in mind we will find out tomorrow night.

"Pep Guardiola was quite relaxed speaking with the English journalists. Speaking generally he was making the point that while Manchester City are attempting to reach the final for a second successive season and still looking to become European Champions for the first time, Real Madrid are the record 13-times winners of this competition.

"This is their 10th Champions League semi-final in 12 seasons, which is an incredible record. Guardiola insists that in comparison that makes his team relative novices."

