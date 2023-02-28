BBC Radio London sports editor Phil Parry says Jorginho was a "really good acquisition" by Arsenal because of his experience of winning things.

The 31-year-old, who won both the Europa League and Champions League at Chelsea, joined the Gunners on deadline day for £12m.

“There is a plan that Edu and the ownership all buy into, and I actually think one of the fascinating elements of the All Or Nothing documentary was to see what was happening behind the scenes," Parry told The Far Post podcast.

“How much involvement Mikel Arteta had with Edu as well, and the work they are doing.

“Jorghino has slotted in there with experience. I know he wasn’t having the best of seasons from a Chelsea point of view, but he is experienced, has some leadership about him and he has got experience of doing well and winning things."

Arsenal's original January midfield target was Brighton’s Moises Caicedo but they had a bid thought to be in the region of £70m rejected for the 21-year-old.

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown added: "It was a weird dynamic, as they were going for someone 10 years younger. They were going in line with what they had been purchasing, which was someone with a resale value.

"They were willing to spend big because of his age and reputation and what he could be. They then just switched it overnight and went to the other end for experience, which I think they are going to need."

