Solholm leaves Motherwell for undisclosd fee
- Published
Centre-back Sondre Solholm has left Motherwell to join Odds BK in the Norweigen Eliteserien for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old Norwegian made 47 appearances for Motherwell after signing in 2021, scoring one goal.
“Sondre is a great person and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” manager Steven Hammell said.
“He became a real fan favourite in his time here and it shows the lively character that he is.
“I hope this move works out for himself and his family. I wish him all the very best.”