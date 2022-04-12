'Tuchel's lack of adjustment against Real was surprising'

BBC Sports European Football expert Guillem Balague says Thomas Tuchel's tactics cost Chelsea in their Champions League quarter-final first leg defeat.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues: "The lack of adjustment from Tuchel and from Chelsea was one of the surprising things.

"That was helped by Benzema doing another thing that is predictable when he drops deep and helps the midfield. What happened thanks to that movement was that there was always a midfielder that was free, generally Kroos.

"It took Tuchel a long while to adapt to that and, because Real Madrid were in superiority when they had the ball in the middle, plus when they had those runs of Benzema, they were always going to defend deep and when they counter they are the best counter-attacking team in the world perhaps.

"All those things Chelsea did not adapt to and it took a while. By the point they did it and adjusted the marking in midfield, it was too late because Real Madrid were already ahead."

