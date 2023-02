Chelsea will sell England midfielder Mason Mount in the summer - when he will have a year left on his contract - if they fail to agree a new deal with 24-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna says the club will attempt to re-sign 22-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk in the future after he moved to Chelsea last month. (Football Ramble, via football.london), external

