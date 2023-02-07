W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

There is no denying that Mason Mount has struggled to find his best form this season.

Friday's game against Fulham summed it up. There was a cross he couldn't get on the end of, and a first touch in the box that got caught under his feet. He's just a step or two off it at the moment, and at the top level that is the difference between excelling and struggling.

Mount is a high-intensity runner who presses the opposition hard and gets forward when his team are in possession. At the moment, the burst he needs is lacking.

The usually dynamic and infectiously cheerful academy kid looks jaded and all too conscious of his own slump. Nothing would serve him better than a break, and Graham Potter is finally in a position to give him one.

It shouldn't be forgotten that the 24-year-old had similar difficult spells in each of the past two seasons - and in both cases ended the campaign back in form after a few games on the bench to recharge.

With Enzo Fernandez added, new wingers available out wide, and Joao Felix ready to return, Potter can finally afford to give Mount some much-needed time out of the team.