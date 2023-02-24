Killie have 'more than enough' to stay up - Walker

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker believes the experience possessed by the Rugby Park side will help them avoid relegation this season.

They currently sit 10th in the Scottish Premiership, three points clear of bottom club Dundee United, as they prepare to host ninth-placed Motherwell on Saturday.

"There's guys in the changing room that have been in this position," Walker said. "For me, we have more than enough, both on the pitch and in terms of our experience, to guide the group and the football club through.

"I've had several campaigns in League One with Colchester, two final-day survival jobs where we needed to win and we got the job done, so I understand the pressure that comes with doing what we need to do.

"I don't want to take it to the last day, I'd like us to be done well before then, but as long as Kilmarnock are in the Premiership next season, that's all that matters."