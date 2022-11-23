T﻿ransfer news: Tchouameni admits Liverpool interest

Gossip Graphic

France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22, says Liverpool made the first move for him but he was intent on moving to Real Madrid from Monaco this summer when the Spanish side came in for him. (Le Parisien, via 90 Min)

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko, 18, is in talks to remain with the club amid interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano via Sportbible)

