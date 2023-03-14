A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Saturday's narrow loss saw another outing for Patrick Vieira's low-block tactics. Again the team kept themselves within reach of Manchester City, if only in the numerical sense.

Bright spots seem few and far between at Selhurst Park, but loan midfielder Sambi Lokonga has been one of them. He has been composed rather than spectacular but has added balance to a previously disjointed midfield.

His ability to turn away from pressure and retain the ball isn't a skill that will show up in the full-time statistics, nor has he racked up tackles and interceptions. However, within the 4-2-3-1 system, he is, more importantly, a fit as a "number six".

The primary defence of Vieira's performances has been the lack of support in recruitment, which is entirely fair, even if the overall picture is far more layered.

But, taking that opinion on board, Vieira did have to face 20 league matches without a midfielder of Lokonga's ilk until February.

Possibly the club focused too heavily on landing Conor Gallagher, ignoring more viable options in the summer to fill that gap.

However, the transfer spending argument also expands to other areas of the squad. When fans see Dango Ouattara's impact at Bournemouth after signing in January and their recent uptick in results, they are justified in their frustration.

So is that oversight a form of negligence by club management, and has it legitimately hamstrung Vieira?

Unfortunately for Vieira, even if he shares that sentiment, he is left dealing with his current predicament, which may be a battle for his job and against relegation.