Man Utd v Leicester - confirmed team news

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is without Cristiano Ronaldo through illness as he makes three changes to the side that played in their last Premier League game, three weeks ago against Tottenham.

Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Anthony Elanga are in, replacing Ronaldo, Alex Telles and Nemanja Matic.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Shaw, Maguire, Varane, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Elanga, Sancho, Fernandes

Subs: Henderson, Lindelof, Jones, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Matic