Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Of course Wolves legend Steve Bull instantly comes to mind or perhaps the enigmatic George Elokobi, but I’ve gone for John de Wolf, and with that name, who else could he have played for?

De Wolf was like an international rockstar teleported to Endsleigh League Division One with his long, flowing mane and beaming smile. He will be forever remembered for his hat-trick against Port Vale in 1995 - the first Wolves defender to score one since 1902!

John only made 33 appearances, scoring five goals, but he captained Wolves to an FA Cup quarter-final and retains cult status.

Joao Gomes, after scoring the winner for 10-man Wolves at Southampton on Saturday, is already on his way to following in his footsteps.

