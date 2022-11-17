Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, 26, is one of three strikers being considered by Fenerbahce in January - although former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele is the Turkish club's top target. (Scottish Sun), external

Rangers are looking at in-form former Ross County striker Ross Stewart, 26, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record), external

Rangers are interested in Nicolas Raskin, the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder who is in the final year of his deal. (Voetbal Nieuws via The Scotsman), external

Rangers playmaker Ianis Hagi is in training again as the Romania forward, 24, steps up his return to action for the first time since January following a knee injury. (Scottish Sun), external