'Buddies remain in control of their own fate'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast , external

Like an Owura Edwards goalmouth challenge, St Mirren's defeat to Motherwell this past midweek was unexpected, late and painful.

Coming on the back of a Scottish Cup exit to a rampant Celtic, and Hibs' Brock Lesnar-like ending of St Mirren's home streak, the Saints faced a crisis of sorts for the first time in an otherwise thrilling season.

Had this rut been allowed to continue for another week, the prospect of that much-coveted top-six qualification that had seemed finally within grasp, would likely have faded.

Enter Ryan Flynn and his fellow fringe players.

Thrust into action by an ever-growing injury crisis in Paisley, Stephen Robinson alluded to a number of key injuries in his pre-match conference and all but the resurgent Curtis Main did indeed miss out on the match day squad. While there was naturally some trepidation at the makeshift midfield that started the afternoon, and the patched up defensive line that ended the day, St Mirren returned to their home ground best on Saturday and held County largely at arms length.

Declan Gallagher's powerful headed winner aside, St Mirren created numerous chances and were the width of the post, and the thickness of Ross Laidlaw's gloves, away from adding to their tally. Tony Watt showed the first real signs in black and white of his ability and endeavour, while teen prospect Kieran Offord was agonisingly close to opening his top flight account after replacing Watt up front in the second half.

Paired with Aberdeen's defeat in Glasgow, St Mirren can now exhale in the knowledge that the gap to seventh contains at least a one game buffer. Indeed, if ambition is your tipple of choice, Hearts' surprising defeat to Motherwell ensures that third place is only marginally further away.

Next Saturday brings the Saints to Perth to play their partial namesakes. With pre-split fixtures now running out, three points must be the aim in order to maintain any control over their own fate.