England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Aaron Ramdsale and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who is the Arsenal youngster aiming for glory?

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

A player in the squad who has experienced first-team football. The 18-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Lincoln in League One, was involved in all of the group matches, started in the semi-final and offers an attacking outlet on the right-hand side.

