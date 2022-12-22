Leeds United slipped to a 4-2 home friendly defeat by Monaco at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Defender Robin Koch headed the home side in front but Switzerland striker Breel Embolo levelled before half-time.

Monaco, currently sixth in France's top division, took control after the interval with goals from Gelson Martins, Ismail Jakobs and Embolo.

Joe Gelhardt netted a late penalty for Leeds, who return to Premier League action against champions Manchester City on Wednesday, 28 December (kick-off 20:00 GMT).