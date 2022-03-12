Brentford 2-0 Burnley: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche to BBC Sport: “That’s the story of our season. We were solid, we never really looked in trouble, then we give away a goal. We were not a million miles away but you have to score a goal and that’s not what we’ve done.

“We had a grip on the game, a one v one, hitting the bar, we had good energy, corners and we couldn’t find a goal and they did.

“That’s the realities of the Premier League. We shouldn’t lose that game today. They might have accepted a point.

“Noaways you touch people in the box and it’ll be given. Why really [give a red card] when it’s that kind of challenge. They’ll say the rules are the rules.

“I’ve learned down the years that’s what happens in the Premier League. You go on a strong run with a confident edge and all of a sudden you lose three. The main thing is stay calm with what we’re doing. We’ve still got games in hand. We’ve got to find goals. That’s been our biggest challenge all season.

"We’ve got to score goals. That’s the biggst challenge from now on. We created enough chances.

“The experience level is right, the energy is right but you have to find the details. We were hoping Maxwel would do better. We’ve not been far off but we haven’t been the right side of it again today.”