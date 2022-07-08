'I have lived my dream' - Wilshere announces retirement
- Published
Former Arsenal, West Ham, Bournemouth and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has called time on his career at the age of 30.
In an emotional Twitter post he speaks of an "unbelievable journey" and of how he has found it "difficult" to accept his career has been "slipping away".
I’ve lived my dream. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rB5gnyyUlK— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 8, 2022
