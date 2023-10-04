Marseille v Brighton: Pick of the stats

  • Marseille have won just one of their past 15 meetings with Premier League opposition (D2 L12), with their most recent victory coming against Chelsea in December 2010.

  • This will be the first meeting between a French and an English club in the Europa League group stage since 2017-18, when Lyon beat Everton.

  • Marseille have won just one of their past 16 Europa League group games (D8 L7).

  • After his double against Ajax on matchday one, Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now scored 26 Europa League goals, the joint-second most (level with Artiz Aduriz), behind only Radamel Falcao (30).

