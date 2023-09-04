Wolves 'playing fairly well' but 'not getting results'

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast about Wolves' 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace: "I've seen them play fairly well but they're not getting the results they would have hoped for. That game against Everton was huge, to win it late was very big for them.

"Even against Palace, I thought they played well, but as the season progresses you just need to keep winning. I don't think it's a concern as such for them because they do have something there, but Palace weren't exactly the greatest goalscorers in history and they've managed to score three against them, so there could be a few questions that would come from that, in my opinion.

"I think they'll be all right because I think there are worse teams than them so far this season."

