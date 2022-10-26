'﻿Salzburg win will give Chelsea belief'

Securing qualification to the last 16 of the Champions League with one game to spare will give Chelsea the belief that they can win their remaining domestic matches before the World Cup, says former Premier League midfielder Leon Osman.

The pressure is off for G﻿raham Potter's side in their final group game in Europe against Dinamo Zagreb, but they face Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle United in the league, as well as Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, before the break.

"That’s a big run of games coming up against some in-form teams," ex-Everton player Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Graham Potter will want his team to be at their freshest, at their best. This performance will go a long way towards giving them the belief to win all of those games now. They may have lost that at the start of the season before Graham Potter came in.

"It’s slowly coming back to them. They will be able to keep it fresh, make some changes, while also still learning how Graham Potter wants them to play and still progressing under their new manager. It just gives them an extra game to do that.

"The football was very good from Chelsea [against Salzburg], especially in that first half. They were devastating at times."

H﻿ear more analysis and reaction on BBC Sounds