A much-changed Tottenham starting line-up struggled to replicate the team's early-season Premier League performances, said former Republic of Ireland international Ray Houghton, as Spurs went out of the Carabao Cup at Fulham.

Spurs lost a penalty shootout, having drawn 1-1 after 90 minutes at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.

Houghton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "They didn't perform particularly well in the first 30 minutes, although they made nine changes from the team that won at the weekend at Bournemouth so I don't think they were all up to speed together. After that they settled down and started to control the game.

"The one thing I think he [manager Ange Postecoglou] will be looking at is they don't look like they're going to score an awful lot of goals with the players that were on. It's different when you've got Son in the starting XI, [Dejan] Kulusevski and [James] Maddison that can open up any defence and they looked more threatening when those players came on."

Spurs are not involved in European competition this season and Houghton believes all at the club will be "disappointed" with their early exit from one of the two domestic cups.

He added: "I think Ange will be disappointed that he's gone out of a cup competition, they're not in too many this season and you've only got 38 games [in the league]. He's trying to get a group of players that are really focused for the season ahead.

"I know the Tottenham supporters will be disappointed that they're out of the cup, so there are big question marks along the way, but what he'll look at is they've played three league games and got seven points and he's got a lot to work with."

Listen to more reaction to Tuesday's Carabao Cup ties on BBC Sounds