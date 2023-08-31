He was pleased with Beto's goalscoring impact at Doncaster: "He looked like what we hope he will look like - physical presence, dealing with the ball and running in behind. The body language and intent with which he drives forward was important. He has laid down a marker to keep building on."

He is not a replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin: "It was important to get in someone who can be effective and different to what we have got already, for the side and for the fans. We all know the importance of another centre forward and another weapon. We want as many as we can."

Calvert-Lewin is "touch and go" for the weekend: "He does not need surgery but there is a minor situation on his sinus area that is delicate. We have got to be careful. We have managed to keep him fit in his body. After the international break, I can say he will be clear straight away."

There is interest in Alex Iwobi and Tom Cannon: "There are a few clubs circling a few of our players but there is nothing in agreement. The club has to look at the business side as money is not free-flowing."

Outgoings will impact business on deadline day: "That is where we are at. The market is unforgiving at the best of times but finances have caused delay. It has been tricky. It is the risk and reward of player trading."

Dyche says Everton's "obvious" priority for recruitment is in "wide areas".

He was positive about Everton's performances, despite no goals and no points from three games: "We have played well in two out of three games but we have to be better in both boxes to cut out the soft goals and stick away some of our many chances at the other end."