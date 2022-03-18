Deadline looms for Chelsea bidders

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire says some of the bidders hoping to buy Chelsea will look to change the model in which the club is run.

Interested parties have until 17:00 GMT on Friday to submit their bids.

When asked if prospective new owners will be able to run the club in a similar way to Roman Abramovich, Maguire said: "Chelsea have lost over £900,000 a week since Roman Abramovich acquired the club. In a normal business environment that would have a negative impact on value, but they are an attractive brand.

"The fact they are the Champions League holders, the Club World Cup champions, they have won the Premier League on many occasions and they are in the right part of London in terms of impressing ultra-high network individuals.

"You put all of that into the equation and it does make it a very seductive proposition if you’re looking to buy an asset that is fairly unique.

"If we take a look at some of the organisations that have come forward, most of them are linked to American investors, many of whom have franchise investments in the NFL, NBA and so on.

"They would be looking to change the model so that there is better cost control at Chelsea, or they would be looking to generate additional money. It could be that they are looking to change the culture within the Premier League with an aim at cutting back on the level of expenditure but to make it more profitable on a day-to-day basis.

"Any of the preferred bidders would be looking at liquidity as far as Chelsea is concerned. The club’s got a wage bill of around £28m a month. My understanding is that the March wage bill isn’t going to be a problem, but the bidders want to acquire a club that is in sound financial health."

