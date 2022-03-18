'Imagine what the atmosphere would be like'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham have been drawn against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals.

It is the first time the Hammers have been drawn against a French side in a major European competition, although they did beat Metz in an Intertoto Cup final in 1999.

The prize beyond that is a potential semi-final with Barcelona, with the first-leg at home.

If the atmosphere was impressive at the London Stadium last night, imagine what that would be like.