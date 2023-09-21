Hibs v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

Only Celtic (11) have scored more goals than Hibs (9) in the Scottish Premiership this season. However, Hibs have also conceded a league-high 10 goals so far.

St Johnstone have won one of their last seven league matches on the road (D3 L3), conceding 2+ goals in each of their three defeats during this run (3-0 v Hearts, 2-0 v Ross County, 2-0 v Livingston).

Hibs have lost both of their home games this season in the Premiership, both by a 3-2 scoreline (v St Mirren and Livingston); they haven’t lost three consecutive home matches in the division since December 2021.

St Johnstone won their last league trip to Hibs 2-1 in October 2022, last enjoying back-to-back away wins over Hibs in the top flight in November 2018.