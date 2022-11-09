Rangers have reported a £5.9m operating profit for the year to June - a significant improvement on the loss of £23.5m in the previous reporting period.

Turnover neared £87m as Rangers won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final, while the sale of Nathan Patterson to Everton in January generated an £11.5m fee.

Rangers also received compensation for manager Steven Gerrard's mid-season departure to Aston Villa.

Total liabilities have increased from £5.4m to £12.4m while chairman Douglas Park highlighted "some one-off items" including "£6.1m in non-recurring costs, which includes settlement of litigations and contract termination costs".

Analysing the figures, Kieran Maguire, author of the The Price of Football, told BBC Scotland: "These are solid results, they're not spectacular.

"They reflect record revenues but also record wages on the back of the success in getting to the Europa League final.

"Rangers are in a continued position of trying to pay down some of the debts to reorganise the finances. The board clearly want the club to be sustainable.

"There's been modest investment in the transfer market. For the first time in many years I think Rangers are starting to replicate the Celtic model of trying to sell players to generate additional funds.

"The cash flow position is looking far more credible than it has for many years. They've had to use either shareholder or director loans as a form of finance. They're in a much stronger position now.

"The aim is to effectively try to set the club free from either internal or external finance and they're almost there."

