Brentford boss Thomas Frank on goalkeeper Mark Flekken: "Of course it's big shoes to fill but Mark is showing how good he is. He was one of the best in the Bundesliga when we signed him. He had a good solid performance today. I am pleased for that.

"I've been asked, 'what will we do when Ivan is not here?' We have seen that [Bryan] Mbeumo and Wissa have scored goals. We are very confident. We have been cool and haven't rushed out to get another striker."