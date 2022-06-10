Manchester City and Real Madrid are watching developments with England defender Reece James, 22, who has yet to be given an improved contract at Chelsea. James earns about £70,000 a week and has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge. (Mail), external

City's 31-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract runs until 2023, is wanted by Barcelona and Juventus. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko is open to leaving Etihad Stadium this summer but any interested clubs, which include Wolves, Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham, would have to guarantee the 25-year-old playing time in midfield, where the left-sided player plays for Ukraine. (90min), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column