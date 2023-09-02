Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Nottingham Forest

BBC Sport's Harry Poole

The scenes among the travelling supporters at Stamford Bridge, and on the pitch as Steve Cooper congratulated his players for a hard-earned victory, showed the significance of the three points to Nottingham Forest.

Having been left empty-handed despite leading Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford last week, and with just a single win in 21 away games since their top-flight return last season, Forest would not be denied on Saturday as Cooper's side battled to a win achieved despite seeing just 24.1% possession.

Anthony Elanga, introduced from the bench in first-half added time, seized his opportunity with a composed finish from Taiwo Awoniyi's sublime pass to register his first goal for the club.

But there were standout performances across the pitch for the visitors - not least captain Joe Worrall, who, playing despite suffering a bereavement earlier this week, led by example at the back.

Cooper said Worrall received a round of applause in the dressing room following a difficult week, and his commitment was matched by his team-mates in securing a first victory at Chelsea since 1995.