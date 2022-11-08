Crystal Palace manager P﻿atrick Vieira says the Carabao Cup is "a competition we want to take seriously".

T﻿he Eagles, who face Newcastle United in the third round on Wednesday, were knocked out in the second round in the past two seasons and haven't reached the quarter-finals since 2011-12.

"Going to Newcastle, with the way they are playing at the moment, makes it even more difficult, but we had a draw there and competed really well against them," said Vieira.

"We are looking forward to it. It is a competition we want to take seriously."

On his side recording back-to-back wins over Southampton and West Ham in the Premier League, Vieira said: "I am really pleased with the performance against West Ham. We played some really good football at times and it was a well-deserved win.

"The performance always gives you more chance of winning football matches, but at the same time there is still other parts of the game that we need to improve."