Gary Gowers, Norwich City - My Football Writer, external

In the greater scheme of things it’s just football, but nevertheless us City fans do love a good moan, and right now we’re spoilt for choice.

The obvious starting point would be Saturday’s gutless surrender against Brentford in a game deemed must-win. The Bees hadn’t won in eight yet they beat us with room to spare without even playing well. But I’ll swerve that because it’s all been said. We’re just not good enough.

Alternatively, I could have a whinge about the self-funding model our club embraces; the very model that brings about ever-increasing levels of ridicule and venom as we lurch from disaster to disaster by virtue of being the Premier League’s hapless have-nots. But I’ll swerve that too because challenging it always gets me in trouble.

So, instead, I’ll use what energy I have left to question the Premier League’s decision to bring forward our home game with Chelsea – scheduled for a 19:30 GMT kick-off this Thursday – which is now less than 72 hours before we travel up to Leeds for another huge relegation clash.

Why Thursday? Why not Tuesday or Wednesday? And why 19:30 come to that? It leaves Dean Smith little time to prepare for Elland Road.

Presumably it’s Thursday to appease the bigwigs of Uefa, who don’t like anything clashing with their beloved Champions League, but that didn’t stop Burnley v Tottenham being played on such a night.

If I didn’t know better, I’d say this was all about Uefa and Chelsea and nothing to do with anything or anyone else.

A local journalist nailed it in the aftermath of the Brentford defeat when he tweeted: "The Premier League is fed up with Norwich City and Norwich City is fed up with the Premier League."

Only problem is, I fear we could find next season’s Championship similarly grim.