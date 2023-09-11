Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Ange Postecoglou’s task at the start of this season looked impossible.

How do you move on from the departure of Harry Kane, put a new spine into the team, lift the mood after a desperate end to the last campaign and collect enough points to keep the wolves from the door?

A few weeks later, his list of achievements is impressive. Son Heung-min firing up front, James Maddison’s exuberance both on and off the pitch, previously unheralded young players like Pape Sarr making headlines. It’s all going pretty well and, more importantly, much better that many Spurs fans would have predicted not that long ago.

However, as the Tottenham squad regather after this international break, they face a new set of challenges, shaped by the vibrant early displays of August.

Spurs' options up front remain limited. Son’s hat trick as he led the line against Burnley surely cements his position as first-choice centre-forward. This means the Richarlison riddle remains unsolved. He has to be effective in some way, from the wing or the bench.

The open, attacking style will be fully tested in the weeks to come against sides who come to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and set out to frustrate, while a trip to Arsenal will be the first examination of this new team on hostile territory and probably starved of possession.

Spurs fans have loved what they have seen so far, but the true test of this new outfit will be what happens when things get tough.

Postecoglou has already overcome several challenges and expectations have subsequently risen. He’d probably say there’s still plenty to do and nothing should be taken for granted. All sides should be listening closely.