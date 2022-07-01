Jota's Celtic love affair continues

He's here and he's perfect for Celtic fans.

Jota is the signing the support have craved all summer and they've now got their wish with his arrival on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £6.5m.

It's a smart bit of business from Celtic, with the winger's impact on loan from Benfica last season illustrating why he has generated such excitement.

While fellow key forwards Kyogo Furuhashi and Giorgos Giakoumakis each missed months with injury and fitness troubles, Jota was a regular and dynamic presence who delivered with impressive consistency.

He racked up 40 appearances and his 14 assists was the most of any Celtic player, while his 13-goal haul was bettered only by strikers Kyogo, Giakoumakis and winger Liel Abada. Few players, if any, were more crucial to Celtic's title triumph than Jota.

In essence, he brings the boast of both worlds - creating and finishing prowess - and in full flow is a joy to watch with pace, trickery and directness. At age 23, there is scope for plenty more improvement.

At his unveiling on Friday, Jota said he fell in love with Celtic last season. The feeling is clearly mutual.