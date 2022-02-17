Transfer news: Lingard could snub a Spurs free transfer

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard could snub a free transfer to Tottenham at the end of the season as the England forward would prefer to move abroad. (Express), external

Tottenham could compete with Newcastle United for the signing of centre-back Sven Botman from French club Lille - who turned down a £50m bid from the Magpies in January. (Newcastle Chronicle), external

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has hinted the club might look to make midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's loan move from Spurs a permanent arrangement should the club win the Europa League. (RMC Sport, via Standard), external

