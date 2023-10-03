Forward Callum Wilson and midfielder Joelinton are doubts for the match and face late fitness tests. Defender Sven Botman remains unavailable, but midfielder Sandro Tonali is fit to play.

As it approaches two years since the takeover of the club, Howe said it feels like time has "flown by", adding: "The swing of momentum has shifted so powerfully and quickly in a positive direction for us. I think my only thought is to try to keep that momentum for as long as we can."

Asked what he hopes supporters can bring, the Magpies boss said: "It's not a case of hope. I know what they will bring. They will bring their positivity, noise and love for the game to the pitch for us and then, as always, it's up to us to use that perfectly and positively in our performance."

Howe acknowledged that the prospect of facing France superstar Kylian Mbappe is "a very difficult assignment", but he said he doesn't "believe in man-marking" and dealing with the PSG forward is "going to be down to our team structure".

On hearing the Champions League anthem at St James' Park: "It will be a really great moment for the club as a whole to be back in the Champions League at home. [It will be] one of these really magical nights in our stadium and I'm really looking forward to it. For me, in the moment, it is just about focusing on the match and what we need to win."

He said he thinks the home matches in the Champions League "will be crucial" for his side, adding: "I think the competition, or our success in it, will be based on what we do at home and the supporters being behind us, so hopefully we can do that with this match."