Motherwell defender Paul McGinn has opened up on his surprising Hibernian exit.

The Scotland cap looked set to spend another year at Easter Road after a one-year contract extension, but the right-back left the club just 20 days later to move to Fir Park.

“The new manager at Hibs came in. We had a chat and he said I was a good player," McGinn told the Daily Record, external. "But he said I’d be starting down the pecking order.

"At my age I don’t want to be having to fight my way into a team, I want to be playing all the time. At that point it became common knowledge I could move on. I had a few options but the Motherwell one was the one that appealed most.

"There’s absolutely no point being bitter about it. It gets you nowhere being bitter. I’m just happy I’ve got it settled and I’m looking forward to starting out at Motherwell."