Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham.

Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The in-form front man will not feature at the World Cup due to Norway’s failure to qualify and when asked what he expects Haaland to do, Guardiola said: “I'm pretty sure he would love to be at the World Cup but he has a house in Marbella, so go there play golf, hopefully he doesn't drink much, eat much and comes back fit. This is the first time in our lives this happened so we don't know how players will come back from the World Cup.”

Haaland has a remarkable 22 goals in 15 matches for City since joining from Dortmund during the summer and Guardiola revealed one element of the 22-year-old’s game that has surprised him.

“I didn’t know how good he moved in small spaces in the box,” said Guardiola.

“He makes a movement I like a lot. He goes away from the action to after be close to the goal. This movement is not easy for a striker. He is so smart in the right moment to make movements. Part of that is his worth ethic. He is one of the first to arrive at training and last to leave. He takes care of himself physically. He is well educated in how he has to live as a professional.”

Bellingham, 19, is winning widespread plaudits for his role in Dortmund’s midfield and has been linked with a move to countless European clubs next summer.

Guardiola believes Dortmund is “perfect” for the England international – who has five goals in his last six matches - right now.

“Maybe in England he wouldn’t have had the minutes he has had,” said Guardiola. “It’s not just about the quality, how he is leading, going to referees, this guy is something special in mentality.

“He’s already one of the captains of the team. At 19, that’s quite impressive. It’s not just about the goals, the whole package is very good. We know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game.”