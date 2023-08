Sheffield United are in talks with French club Troyes over a deal for 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau winger Mama Balde. (L'Equipe - in French), external

The Blades are also keen to re-sign young midfielders James McAtee and Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City, with both players far down the Premier League champions' pecking order. (Sheffield Star), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column