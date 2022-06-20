BBC Radio Nottingham's Colin Fray on Forest's links with a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson:

"It doesn't surprise me that Forest will be going for another keeper if I a honest.

"As much as Brice Samba has been an outstanding goalkeeper in the Championship, you've seen what can happen, you know there is a potential calamity there.

"Even aside form the stories that he doesn't want to stay, he's not happy with the terms of a new contract, even if there was nothing said about his future, I still think Forest would have looked to strengthen in the goalkeeping department.

"But a £20m keeper, which blows away the Forest transfer record, shows what we know anyway and what we have talked about for so long, that the money in the Premier League - it's a different sport and ball game.

"Evangelos Marinakis, admittedly maybe it was heat of the moment when I asked him after the balcony celebrations, said 'yes' on being able to fund a Premier League campaign.

"He himself brought up the idea that the money they get from TV revenue and extras - a guaranteed £100m - he said then that wouldn't be enough. I think that kind of tells you, if the owner thinks £100m is not enough, it answers the question. I think you can expect Forest to spend more than that.

"The important thing is Forest spend it wisely."

