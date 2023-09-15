Clarkson aims to avenge 'horrible' Tynecastle hammering

Aberdeen are keen to avenge last season's 5-0 defeat at Tynecastle when the sides meet in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, says midfielder Leighton Clarkson.

Barry Robson's side sit second bottom in the league, without a win in their first four games, but Clarkson believes this is the perfect opportunity to kickstart their campaign and claim a first win in Gorgie for six years.

The heavy loss at Tynecastle in January proved the beginning of the end for manager Jim Goodwin, who was sacked two games later following the Scottish Cup humiliation against Darvel and 6-0 thrashing at Hibs.

“For the lads that were involved [away at Hearts] last season, it was a horrible feeling," Clarkson said. "But that’s behind us now - we can only focus on Saturday’s game. We’ve all trained well, not had many days off, so I’m confident.

“It’s a good chance to get the first league win. They’re a very good team, but we need to go there, get a positive result under our belt and perform well.

“Football’s based on momentum, when you have that you feel good going into every game.

"We’re still positive now, even though it’s not been the best of starts. We know what we have to do - we set our goals out at the start of the season, and I’m sure we’ll get there."